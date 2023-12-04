1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 168.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

