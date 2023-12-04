SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $286,000 Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,001,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 230,682 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after buying an additional 206,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,741,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $18,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LCII opened at $113.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.42. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

