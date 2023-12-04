SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,905,000 after buying an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,408,000 after buying an additional 195,975 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

SWKS stock opened at $98.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average is $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,636. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.