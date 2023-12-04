JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stake Lessened by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,295,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,625,000 after acquiring an additional 60,457 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

