BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.69 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

NYSE KEYS opened at $137.88 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average of $145.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

