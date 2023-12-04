iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 177,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.7% in the second quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,433,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $76.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

