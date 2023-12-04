1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 109,263 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $115.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.59. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.