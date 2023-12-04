Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $296,348. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

