1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 20,311 Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,311 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Sigma Lithium worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 25,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth $812,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth $133,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 119.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 116.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGML has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 3.8 %

Sigma Lithium stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 0.59. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Profile



Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

