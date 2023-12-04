BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.17 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

