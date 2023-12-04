ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $65,763,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,078 shares of company stock worth $2,957,385. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $159.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average is $178.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

