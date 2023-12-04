SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,310,000 after buying an additional 526,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after acquiring an additional 427,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,551,000 after acquiring an additional 411,123 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI opened at $72.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

