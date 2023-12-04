SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.2 %

WY opened at $31.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $299,530 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.