SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 581 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $159.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

