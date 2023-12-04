SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

