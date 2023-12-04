SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $111.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

