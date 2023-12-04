SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 137.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $275.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.89 and its 200-day moving average is $274.96. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $256.33 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

