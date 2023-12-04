SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,185 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

