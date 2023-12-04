SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,836 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.