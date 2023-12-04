SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $365,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,868,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 308,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 36,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Unum Group stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

