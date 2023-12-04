SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,045 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $207.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $175.70 and a 52-week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.