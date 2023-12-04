Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $170.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.37.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

