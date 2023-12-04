SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $330,000 Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 60.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 54.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,108,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,286,000 after buying an additional 5,662,930 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 680,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 253,160 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 55.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 564,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 201,135 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

PACW opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.36). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -0.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

