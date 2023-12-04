Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Shares of IMGN opened at $29.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. Analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,401.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,401.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,255,479.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 874,819 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,760. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 471.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $164,398,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

