STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $843,429.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,591,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $843,429.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,591,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,108,205 shares of company stock worth $39,128,481 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

