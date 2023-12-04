Herc (NYSE:HRI) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Get Herc alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Herc

Herc Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $131.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Herc by 9.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herc by 108.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.