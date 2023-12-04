Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to “Overweight”

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $250.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $166.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CYBR. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.73.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $201.39 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $204.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.54.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,507,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,070,000 after acquiring an additional 196,627 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

