BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 31 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $803.58 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $815.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $744.27 and a 200 day moving average of $728.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

