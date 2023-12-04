BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.06 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 2.5 %

NEM opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,710 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

