Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,423,000 after purchasing an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $141.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.