BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 466 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,913,000 after acquiring an additional 770,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,310,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,590,000 after acquiring an additional 97,153 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $85.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

