BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,561,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Block by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Block by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.07.

Block Trading Up 2.5 %

SQ stock opened at $65.04 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

