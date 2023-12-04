BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.31 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 6.2% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 873.9% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2,059.4% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Hershey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Hershey by 606.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 66,434 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $190.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.57 and its 200 day moving average is $221.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.05.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

