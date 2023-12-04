BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,370 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI opened at $130.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

