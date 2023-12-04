Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Fastenal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Shares of FAST opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,628 shares of company stock worth $5,867,257. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

