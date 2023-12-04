Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.38. Okta has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Okta by 5.0% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Okta by 6.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

