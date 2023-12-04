Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $70.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Okta from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.86.

OKTA stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Okta has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

