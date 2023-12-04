Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.44.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.00 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

