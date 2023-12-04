Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UNM opened at $43.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

