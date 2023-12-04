Insider Buying: OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Director Acquires $27,500.00 in Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPALGet Free Report) Director Nadeem Nisar purchased 5,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $960.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.53. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OPAL. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

