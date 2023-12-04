Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Okta has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $91.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

