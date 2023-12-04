Morgan Stanley Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $290.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.01. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The firm has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $3,286,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,906,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,722,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

