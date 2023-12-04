Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $25.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. Upstart has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. Analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $56,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $26,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,769.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $56,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,667. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after buying an additional 50,890,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,652,000 after buying an additional 758,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Upstart by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 468,235 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

