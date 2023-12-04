Reviewing CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) & CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CK Infrastructure and CMS Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CK Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A CMS Energy 9.61% 10.49% 2.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of CMS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CMS Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CK Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A $62.69 0.38 CMS Energy $8.60 billion 1.98 $837.00 million $2.54 22.99

This table compares CK Infrastructure and CMS Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CMS Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CK Infrastructure. CK Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMS Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CK Infrastructure and CMS Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CK Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A CMS Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67

CMS Energy has a consensus price target of $61.82, indicating a potential upside of 5.85%. Given CMS Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CMS Energy is more favorable than CK Infrastructure.

Summary

CMS Energy beats CK Infrastructure on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses. It is also involved in the production and laying of asphalt; manufacture, distribution, and sale of cement; and property investment and project management activities. The company was formerly known as Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited and changed its name to CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Infrastructure Holdings Limited.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its distribution system comprises 208 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,428 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 82,474 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 9,395 miles of underground distribution lines; 1,093 substations; and 3 battery facilities. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas, which includes 2,392 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,065 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

