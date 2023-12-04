TD Securities Increases Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $33.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of CLS opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Celestica has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 242,872 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Celestica by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 198,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 97,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

