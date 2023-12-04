Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Celestica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Celestica by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Celestica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

