Piper Sandler Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $266.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $232.00 to $266.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $260.00 on Thursday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.01. The company has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,370 shares of company stock valued at $165,344,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

