Head-To-Head Review: Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) & FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -38.75% -13.22% -9.93% FiscalNote -97.67% -89.16% -24.28%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Grab has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grab and FiscalNote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 1 6 0 2.86 FiscalNote 0 1 4 0 2.80

Grab presently has a consensus target price of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 52.73%. FiscalNote has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 489.62%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Grab.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grab and FiscalNote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion 8.03 -$1.68 billion ($0.21) -14.62 FiscalNote $113.76 million 1.20 -$218.26 million ($0.80) -1.32

FiscalNote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FiscalNote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grab beats FiscalNote on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

