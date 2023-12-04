Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

TENB stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,422.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,733 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

