Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $17.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BALY. Barclays dropped their target price on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Bally's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bally’s

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of BALY opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bally’s

In related news, insider Craig L. Eaton bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 149,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,533.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jaymin B. Patel purchased 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,236.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig L. Eaton acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,533.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $448,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Bally’s by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bally’s by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

We are a global gaming, hospitality and entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. We provide our customers with physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo, sportsbook and free-to-play ("F2P") games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.